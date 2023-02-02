Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued

(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an open investigation started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail has led to two people being charged and two people wanted on active warrants.

The charges are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Warrants have been issued for Liquanda Martin and Lyrasha Jenkins. If you have information about where they are, call 911 or the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department.

Liquanda Lesley Martin is wanted for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility,...
Liquanda Lesley Martin is wanted for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine)(Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Lyrasha Deevony Jenkins is wanted for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility...
Lyrasha Deevony Jenkins is wanted for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and conspiracy to commit a crime(Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Two others were charged and are in custody, Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins.

Darren Houston is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility,...
Darren Houston is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine)(Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Quincy Bernard Jenkins is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility...
Quincy Bernard Jenkins is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and conspiracy to commit a crime(Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace Tuesday night.
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
William David Burcham, 63, is facing a DUI manslaughter charge.
Man faces DUI manslaughter charge for 2021 wreck
Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022.
Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers

Latest News

That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 2, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 2, 2023
A bridge replacement project will start at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, on Highway 145 in Clarke...
Part of Hwy. 145 in Clarke County to be closed temporarily