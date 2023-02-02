Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an open investigation started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail has led to two people being charged and two people wanted on active warrants.
The charges are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Warrants have been issued for Liquanda Martin and Lyrasha Jenkins. If you have information about where they are, call 911 or the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department.
Two others were charged and are in custody, Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins.
