Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said an open investigation started Jan. 15 at the Kemper County Jail has led to two people being charged and two people wanted on active warrants.

The charges are introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, trafficking of controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Warrants have been issued for Liquanda Martin and Lyrasha Jenkins. If you have information about where they are, call 911 or the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department.

Liquanda Lesley Martin is wanted for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Lyrasha Deevony Jenkins is wanted for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and conspiracy to commit a crime (Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Two others were charged and are in custody, Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins.

Darren Houston is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Quincy Bernard Jenkins is charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and conspiracy to commit a crime (Kemper Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

