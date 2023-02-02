Lamar holds signing for two Raiders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders had a signing day in the gymnasium for two sports in football and golf.

Thad Ransier officially signed with Samford to continue playing football, while Brady Lagendyk signed with Emory to continue playing golf. Coaches, teammates, and family were present for both players as they get ready for the next level and they know how important it’s to have this opportunity and to have a support system.

“I’ve been blessed with a great coaching staff. Great support group in the locker room,” Ransier said. “My parents helped me a lot even when whenever I wasn’t excelling, they encouraged me. I wouldn’t be here without all my coaches, players and parents,” the senior said.

“I’m just excited to be here. Glad that all the work I put in through the years is culminating in this day,” Lagendyk said. “I’m just glad that all my friends and family are here to support me. I love my sport obviously. I’ve been playing golf since I was two years old. Since I could walk honestly and I don’t know what I would do without it. So, I’m just glad I have this opportunity,” he said.

Another congratulations to Brady and Thad for their signing days.

