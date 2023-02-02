Leanne Volking running for Clarke County Chancery Clerk

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 spoke with Leanne Volking who is running for chancery clerk in Clarke County.

LVolking said she has lived in Clarke County for 32 years, with 14 years of experience in the chancery clerk’s office. She also has five years of experience with the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.

“After the current Chancery Clerk decided (to retire), that was a chance for me to get back into the public to help the voters of Clarke County. I did have the experience, so I thought that that would be an opportunity for me to jump back into the public eye,” said Volking.

Volking said her experience makes her the best candidate.

“I also have eight years of experience as a legal secretary, which helped when I came into the chancery clerk’s office. I think that speaks volumes of having experience in the office and continuing that experience,” said Volking.

Lynnita Bartee is also running for this seat, as well as Matt Kennedy.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.