The MAX welcomes new board member, chairman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)- The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience announced Dianne Walton as a new member of its Board of Directors and Eddie Kelly as its new chairman.

Walton has served on the Mississippi Arts Commission Board, was formerly a trustee for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning and is retired from Meridian Community College, where she served as director of admissions and registrar. She is also the past president of the Junior Auxiliary of Meridian.

Kelly, of Bay St. Louis, is the new chairman after joining The MAX board in 2020.

“I am delighted to step up and serve in this capacity and welcome Dianne to the board. Her experience and passion for the arts and education will be invaluable to The MAX,” said Kelly. “She will help us serve the entire state as we work to further the mission of inspiring a new generation of writers, musicians, painters, actors, and other artists.”

Kelly has served been chief administrative officer for the City of Meridian and area division manager for Mississippi Power.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.