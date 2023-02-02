MCC baseball set to open the season against former rival Delgado

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Opening day is less than 24 hours away for Meridian Community College and they start the season against former foe Delgado.

The Eagles will travel to Panama City Beach to take on the Dolphins at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Coming up tonight at 6pm, the MCC baseball team will open up their season in less than 24 hours and they open it up against former rival, Delgado. I spoke with coach Sudds and the team before they hit the road to Panama City this weekend. Tune in!@WTOKTV @MCCEaglesBBALL pic.twitter.com/NTrFVFXtB6 — syd (@sydney_wicker) February 2, 2023

The Eagles and the Dolphins go back years in their rivalry. The last time they were in the same conference was back in 2014.

The two teams have stories and so much history competing for conference titles year in and year out.

MCC baseball returns to the field with 10 sophomores after going 34-13 overall last season. They are excited to hit the field and open the new season.

“Opening day, opening weekend is always super exciting so we’re ready to get going,” said head coach Dillon Sudduth. “The boys have been working extremely hard so we’re just ready to play someone else in a different uniform.”

Sophomore pitcher and infielder Gunnar Dennis said, “You know you are always excited to get back on the field and I feel-especially now, I’m really excited about the opportunity this weekend.”

“Everybody is really energetic,” said sophomore pitcher and former West Lauderdale baseball player, Cole Boswell. “We’re antsy to get on the field. Honestly everybody is just ready to go.”

Game one of the weekend will be against Delgado and based on the outcome they will find out who their next opponent is in the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.