MCC baseball set to open the season against former rival Delgado

2023 MCC baseball team photo.
2023 MCC baseball team photo.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Opening day is less than 24 hours away for Meridian Community College and they start the season against former foe Delgado.

The Eagles will travel to Panama City Beach to take on the Dolphins at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Eagles and the Dolphins go back years in their rivalry. The last time they were in the same conference was back in 2014.

The two teams have stories and so much history competing for conference titles year in and year out.

MCC baseball returns to the field with 10 sophomores after going 34-13 overall last season. They are excited to hit the field and open the new season.

“Opening day, opening weekend is always super exciting so we’re ready to get going,” said head coach Dillon Sudduth. “The boys have been working extremely hard so we’re just ready to play someone else in a different uniform.”

Sophomore pitcher and infielder Gunnar Dennis said, “You know you are always excited to get back on the field and I feel-especially now, I’m really excited about the opportunity this weekend.”

“Everybody is really energetic,” said sophomore pitcher and former West Lauderdale baseball player, Cole Boswell. “We’re antsy to get on the field. Honestly everybody is just ready to go.”

Game one of the weekend will be against Delgado and based on the outcome they will find out who their next opponent is in the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace Tuesday night.
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
William David Burcham, 63, is facing a DUI manslaughter charge.
Man faces DUI manslaughter charge for 2021 wreck
Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022.
Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers

Latest News

Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Pair of Jackson State Softball players earn preseason SWAC team honors
The Lamar Raiders had a signing day in the gymnasium for two sports in football and golf.
Lamar holds signing for two Raiders
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
JSU head coach T.C. Taylor announces new defensive coordinator
Newton County seniors, Grey Hale and Cade Mangum signed to East Central on National Signing Day.
Two Cougars sign with East Central on National Signing Day