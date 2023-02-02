MHP makes drug arrests, man sentenced for selling drugs

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol filed charges against two men after a traffic stop on Interstate 20/59. Jerson Carrera Garcia and Jose Morales Lopez were both arrested for the possession of cocaine.

In an unrelated case, Gary Seals, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the sale of drugs near a church or school. After his sentence, Seals will also have 5 years of supervised release.

