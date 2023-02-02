Mistrial declared in Wayne County murder case

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - A mistrial was declared Thursday in the murder trial of Eric Scott Holifield in Wayne County Circuit Court.

The state and Holifield’s defense counsel filed the joint motion after the court was advised of an inappropriate conversation between the bailiff and the jury, concerning the outcome of the trial and the potential guilt or innocence of the defendant.

Both parties agreed the jury could be irreversibly tainted. Circuit Judge Bo Bailey signed the order and set a new trial before a new jury for Oct. 9, 2023. Holifield is to remain in custody until his new trial, under a bond of $5 million.

Holifield is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Holifield, who was missing for days in July of 2020 before remains were found in a heavily wooded area of Wayne County. Dental records later confirmed it was Kimberly Holifield.

A mistrial was declared in the murder trial of Eric Holifield in Waynesboro. (10th Circuit Court District Attorney's Office)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.