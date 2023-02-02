Part of Hwy. 145 in Clarke County to be closed temporarily

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A road closure is planned for a portion of Highway 145 in Clarke County.

A bridge replacement project will start at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Both directions of traffic will have to detour between Early Lane and County Road 128. It’s not known how long it will take to replace the bridge.

Detour signs will be in place. Drivers need to take alternate routes.

