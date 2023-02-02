Paving on Sela Ward Parkway resumes Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said drivers can expect to see crews back at work on Sela Ward Parkway Friday.

The plan is to work through the weekend and complete the paving on Monday, Feb. 6. Rain prevented crews from finishing this week.

“We have to get around the Front Street intersection, as well as the intersecting streets (A, B, C, D & E),” said Senior Project Manager Gabe Faggard. “The very center lane from the interstate to the railroad overpass also has to be paved.”

Intermittent lane closures will be in place Friday through Monday. Drivers are asked to limit travel in the area when possible.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.