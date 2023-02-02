The race is on for Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With Lauderdale County having four openings in political offices the 2023 race is definitely on!

Wednesday was the final day to qualify for office here in Lauderdale County. A total of 48 candidates will be on the ballot during the primaries August 8th.

News 11 was able to speak with two candidates who are running for two of the four openings; Markeo Kendricks, candidate for District One Supervisor and Rita Jack, Candidate For Lauderdale County Coroner.

We asked them why they chose to run for office and why they feel like they are qualified for the roles.

Kendricks stated “I’m not a politician. I’m a people’s person. I’ve lived in Lauderdale County all my life. I went to school here. I grew up here, so I know the city. I know the county; I know what’s needed. And to just help the people of District 1. To move that district forward and make it a better place for them to live as well as myself and my family. To work closely with the city of Meridian, to try to make the relationship with the county and the city work better so we can, you know, come together on projects. And just make Meridian a better place for everybody.”

“I have officially filed my candidacy papers for County Coroner. I’m a public servant, have been over half my life. I served as a law enforcement professional. I have a working relationship with the city and the county and the coroner office as well as all of our support systems. I have a comprehensive set of skills that will make this job doable for me.” Said Jacks on her qualification for coroner.

You can find the complete list of 2023 Lauderdale County candidates here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.