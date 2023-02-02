That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire

By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are the owner of the still yet-to-be-claimed $500,000 lottery ticket, would you please stand up?

According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb around August 13 of 2022, is set to expire in exactly one week - February 9.

And that $4 million lottery ticket purchased at a Chevron in Byram has also still not been claimed. That lottery ticket - the largest in state history - will expire on July 2.

The owner of the Chevron says that until it is claimed, he doesn’t get his money for selling the multi-million dollar ticket.

“I’m waiting too,” he said. “I just pray to God they are going to [cash it], that way I get my money.”

