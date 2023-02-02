Travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom

U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.
U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.(8213erika via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might have to do a little extra planning before your next international trip.

The United Kingdom is implementing a new Electronic Travel Authorization scheme. It means U.S. travelers will have to get permission before entering the U.K.

While it’s not as rigorous as applying for a visa, the process should still be completed a few days before travel to avoid delays.

Travelers can apply online in a few minutes and should be prepared to pay a small fee.

The ETA scheme is planned to be fully activated by the end of the year. Officials said it’s part of the nation’s move to secure its borders.

The European Union said it also looking at creating a similar system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace Tuesday night.
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
William David Burcham, 63, is facing a DUI manslaughter charge.
Man faces DUI manslaughter charge for 2021 wreck
Arrests were made Tuesday in connection with two murders in Meridian in 2022.
Three charged by Meridian Police in two 2022 murder cases
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers

Latest News

The CDC is investigating at least 55 infections in 12 states that have been linked to EzriCare...
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home in Hood River, Oregon.
Police in standoff with shooting suspect in Oregon
The Mississippi Highway Patrol filed charges against two men after a traffic stop.
MHP makes drug arrests, man sentenced for selling drugs
FILE - A man visits a memorial outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday,...
Dance hall 911 caller: ‘He might start shooting again’
Judge Toby Bartee takes pride in his work by ensuring everyone receives due process in a timely...
Clarke County Court Justice Judge Toby Bartee reflects on Black History Month