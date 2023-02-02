Two Cougars sign with East Central on National Signing Day

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County senior football players, Grey Hale and Cade Mangum, signed their national letter of intent to East Central Community College.

They helped the Cougars advance to the second round of the playoffs during the 2022 season and finished the year with a 5-6 overall record.

Hale led the team on the field with 3,628 total passing yards and 38 touchdowns in two years.

