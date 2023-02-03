After no confidence vote, JSU Athletics says they have ‘full confidence’ in Dr. Hudson

Jackson State President Thomas Hudson, right, hands NBA champion and Jackson, Miss., native Mo...
Jackson State President Thomas Hudson, right, hands NBA champion and Jackson, Miss., native Mo Williams, the head coach's hat at a news conference announcing his appointment as the new head basketball coach, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. Williams, who played 14 seasons in the NBA and won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers, replaces Wayne Brent who retired at the end of the season. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State Athletics released a statement showing support for the university’s president Friday morning a week after JSU president Thomas K. Hudson received a vote of no confidence from the university’s Faculty Senate Executive Committee.

Despite the result of the vote, the Athletics Division of the capital city university says they have “full confidence” in President Hudson and thanked him for his support in assisting in the athletics teams’ return as one of the top NCAA FCS Division 1 programs.

Ironically, the statement released by the Faculty Senate points to Hudson’s lack of leadership.

The resolution released last week regarding the decision reads, “We understand that a vote of ‘no confidence’ does not, itself, remove a person from their position, however, it delivers a clear and strong message to the Board of Trustees... that there are serious issues regarding effective leadership at Jackson State University.”

Below is the full release:

Hudson was named as the 12th president of Jackson State in November of 2020. This after his predecessor, William Bynum, was among 17 others arrested in a prostitution sting.

