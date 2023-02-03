After no confidence vote, JSU Athletics says they have ‘full confidence’ in Dr. Hudson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State Athletics released a statement showing support for the university’s president Friday morning a week after JSU president Thomas K. Hudson received a vote of no confidence from the university’s Faculty Senate Executive Committee.

Despite the result of the vote, the Athletics Division of the capital city university says they have “full confidence” in President Hudson and thanked him for his support in assisting in the athletics teams’ return as one of the top NCAA FCS Division 1 programs.

The Division of Athletics has full confidence in the leadership of our president @JSUPrez. His leadership has been paramount to our return to standing as one of the country's premier NCAA FCS sports programs. #TheeILove pic.twitter.com/8F9pudPA8t — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) February 3, 2023

Ironically, the statement released by the Faculty Senate points to Hudson’s lack of leadership.

The resolution released last week regarding the decision reads, “We understand that a vote of ‘no confidence’ does not, itself, remove a person from their position, however, it delivers a clear and strong message to the Board of Trustees... that there are serious issues regarding effective leadership at Jackson State University.”

Below is the full release:

Hudson was named as the 12th president of Jackson State in November of 2020. This after his predecessor, William Bynum, was among 17 others arrested in a prostitution sting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.