City of Meridian Arrest Report February 3, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
RAY ANTHONY BARNES19893418 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 3, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:27 AM on February 2, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 43rd Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

