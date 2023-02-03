‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA/WLBT) - An Alabama man was shot and killed by his girlfriend’s ex-husband over the weekend in what is being described by officials as “a lover’s quarrel.”

The sheriff’s office in Greene County, Mississippi, where the incident took place, says that it all started when Michael Anthony Holder went to his ex-wife’s home not only to shoot Logan Wainwright, but also himself.

Wainwright was dating Holder’s ex-wife at the time.

“It was basically a lover’s quarrel or whatever on his part, and I do think that’s how it went down,” said Chief Deputy Brad Warrick.

Authorities received the call on Saturday, and when they arrived to the home, they found Wainwright in the front seat of his Dodge Challenger. He had been shot multiple times.

According to investigators, the house where the shooting happened is where Holder’s ex-wife lives.

“[The] man was deceased and it was multiple gunshot wounds,” Deputy Warrick said. “Multiple rounds had been fired inside the vehicle. I counted 27, 28 rounds through the hood and the windshield of the vehicle.”

Deputy Warrick says Holder was hiding, waiting on his ex-wife and Wainwright to pull up together to confront them with a loaded rifle.

“They pulled up in the yard, got out of the vehicle, he come[s] out from inside of her home, which was not their home. It was her home after the divorce,” Warrick explained. “And she confronted him and he started shooting. She ran into the woods.”

Deputy Warrick says during the shooting, Holder also got into a gun battle with the neighbor - his ex-wife’s stepfather.

“Her father, actually her step-father, heard the shots and came down there with his gun. Apparently he took fire also from Mr. Holder. He did return some fire. We still think the gunshot wound is self-inflicted,” he said.

Wainwright, a Mount Vernon, Alabama, native, was a former youth coach. His funeral is planned for next Tuesday.

The family is asking all donations go to Freemans’s Funeral Home in Citronelle, Alabama.

Deputy Warrick says Holder is in stable condition - heavily sedated - at a hospital in Jackson. The warrant for the charge of murder will be signed once he’s released.

