The Meridian Little Theatre is celebrating its 90th season differently this year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Little Theatre is celebrating its 90th season with an event that pays tribute to the years it has been in operation.

Each year Meridian Little Theatre hosts a dinner theatre event that is an important fundraiser for the non-profit.

The event traditionally consists of a three course meal and a murder mystery production that gets the audience involved.

This year the event is a little different.

\Artistic Director Tiffany McGehee talked Friday about this year’s fundraiser:

“For the 90th season, I thought, well, let’s just celebrate all of the wonderful stories that we’ve done musically throughout the last 90 years. And so, we are collaborating with the Meridian Symphony Chorus. We’re going to have the symphony chorus singing choral numbers as well as symphony members singing some solos. And MLT players or veterans of our stage will come and do solos or duets, or a small group. We open the night with our highlights from the contemporary musicals we’ve done and then we start going over songs from what I call the post-golden age and then we serve dinner and we go into the golden age. ‘My Fair Lady’ comes to mind. Just because we titled the supper club “Just You Wait”, which is a play on a famous song from ‘My Fair Lady’ “Just you wait, Henry Higgins. Just you wait!” And I, you know, leaned on that because the first musical they had on this stage of this building was ‘My Fair Lady’.”

If you’d like to attend this year’s “Just You Wait!” supper club, you can find more info here!

You can also tune in Sunday night as News 11 takes a deeper look into the history of the Meridian Little Theatre and its 90 years of production in Meridian.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.