Meridian Railroad Museum hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new tourist attraction is now open in the Queen City.

The Meridian Railroad Museum held it’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning.

The Meridian Rails Historical Society has been working towards the opening of the museum since 2020.

Lucy Dormont, the Executive Director of the museum, said it’s important to preserve the rich history of the railway system in the city.

“Meridian was literally founded on the railroads. The thing that’s so insane to me is that during the Civil War we were a big vantage point. Sherman came through and said Meridian will be no more. They burned all the tracks down. Hundred miles of tracks and the city of Meridian rebuilt those tracks in 26 working days to later become the largest city in the state of Mississippi. We a have big heritage where the railroads are concerned,” said Dormont.

The public can visit the museum Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about how to get involved, donate, or volunteer , you are encouraged to visit the Meridian Rails Historical Society website.

