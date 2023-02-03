Northeast Lauderdale Elementary hosts annual ‘Science Night’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a night of educational fun at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary Thursday as students and staff experimented with scientific projects.

This is the third year Northeast Elementary partnered with Northeast High School’s Science Department for ‘Science Night.’

There were interactive booths for families to get hands-on with the different topics of science they were learning about. And things got wild as the Mississippi Natural Science Museum had a station for “endangered species” with a real-life baby gator. Even WTOK’s very own meteorologist Avaionia Smith was there to educate students about how weather works

News 11 talked to the two women who came up with the idea for Science Night and a student who said he always enjoys learning new things about science.

“We’re just looking to expose kids to different types of science because a lot of times kids think it’s just one thing and it’s air pressure, it’s electricity, it’s dental health. There are so many different facets to science and we want to be able to expose our kids to that,” said Family and Community Engagement Coordinator, Linda Weir.

“I think the best way to learn science is to do science. So anytime they get to interact with anything, build something or see something up close and personal. I think it just engages them in a way that makes them excited to learn science,” said Northeast High School science teacher, Candice Maloney.

“My favorite part was probably the dentistry. It told me about, like your teeth and if you don’t take care of them, they could get really bad. Then I went to the other side of the table and I saw how much sugar each drink had. So that’s why I was really interested in it,” said 4th-grade student, Macario Espino.

Weir said she looks forward to making science night bigger and better each year.

