Sunny skies are here to stay for the weekend

Sunny and warming up this weekend
Sunny and warming up this weekend(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the end of what was a very rainy week. Luckily rain and clouds will move out today and the sunshine will return. Temperatures are still starting off cold this morning and winds are high. Bundle up before heading out of the door, because temperatures feel like we are in the upper 20s. Luckily we can look forward to partly cloudy skies all weekend long stay safe and have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace Tuesday night.
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
A mistrial was declared Thursday in the murder trial of Eric Scott Holifield in Wayne County...
Mistrial declared in Wayne County murder case
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire

Latest News

Northeast Lauderdale Elementary hosts annual ‘Science Night’ - clipped version
Mississippi College vs University of West Alabama.
UWA sweeps Mississippi College, Dent and Allison shine
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Minority leaders and former Ole Miss Chancellor call on state leaders to expand Medicaid
It was a night of educational fun at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary Thursday as students and...
Northeast Lauderdale Elementary hosts annual ‘Science Night’