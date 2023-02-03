Suspect wanted in Quitman

Bobby Gene Stokes, III, is wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault...
Bobby Gene Stokes, III, is wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon.(Quitman Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon.

Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke and Wayne counties in Mississippi.

Investigator David Viverette said aiding and abbeding a wanted suspect is a crime and anyone found doing so will be arrested, charged and prosecuted. 

If you have information about Stokes, contact the City of Quitman at 601-776-4010 or Investigator David Viverette at 601-410-0579.

