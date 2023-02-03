Suspect wanted in Quitman

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon.

Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke and Wayne counties in Mississippi.

Investigator David Viverette said aiding and abbeding a wanted suspect is a crime and anyone found doing so will be arrested, charged and prosecuted.

If you have information about Stokes, contact the City of Quitman at 601-776-4010 or Investigator David Viverette at 601-410-0579.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.