Suspect wanted in Quitman
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon.
Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke and Wayne counties in Mississippi.
Investigator David Viverette said aiding and abbeding a wanted suspect is a crime and anyone found doing so will be arrested, charged and prosecuted.
If you have information about Stokes, contact the City of Quitman at 601-776-4010 or Investigator David Viverette at 601-410-0579.
