Funeral services for Travis “Bull” Diamond, 64, of Gilbertown will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Bumpers Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Derrick Clark officiating. Burial will follow in the Hurricane Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Bull, the name by which most everyone knew him, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born March 14, 1958, in El Campo, Texas. He was a truck driver in the logging industry.

Bull was an avid NASCar Fan and his dream car was the Dodge Challenger. However, what he enjoyed most of all was spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Donald Diamond; mother, Alice Mazingo Clark; daughter, Shannon Johnson (Jonathan); granddaughters, Cassi Diamond and Chyan Johnson; brothers, Bobby Diamond (Beverly); Mike Diamond (Chris); and sisters, Janice Brown (Jerry); and Paula Newton (Perry).

He was preceded in death by his father, Slater Diamond; and his step-father, Milton “Mickey” Clark.

Pallbearers: Dewayne Mazingo, Archie Mazingo, Randy Dewald, Jerry Brown, Jeff Sellers, and Ronnie Franks. Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie Campbell, Kenneth Elmore, and Randy Lee.

