Two new TV channels launched Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two new networks launched in Meridian Feb. 3. WTOK-TV Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the station has worked through contracts and technical issues to broadcast networks called Heroes & Icons and StartTV.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience. I know we promised new networks on our low power station, WOOK-TV, in 2021. We had to jump through our fair share of hoops to get new programming to viewers in east Mississippi and west Alabama,” said Harms.

Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find the new stations on 15.2 and 15.3.

“The signal strength of WOOK-TV is not as powerful as WTOK, but we still expect about 120,000 viewers to receive the FREE signals. Viewers in Lauderdale County, and most people in Newton, Clarke, and Kemper counties in Mississippi will be able to watch Heroes & Icons and StartTV. Some viewers along the Alabama border in Choctaw and Sumter counties will also be able to receive the signal.”

Heroes & Icons network is broadcast on WOOK-TV’s 15.2 in the Meridian region.

“Heroes & Icons broadcasts compelling drama, action/adventure and superhero shows. You’ll find programs like the Star Trek series, MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O and Black Sheep Squadron. Most of the shows were big hits from the 1950s through the 2000s,” said Harms.

StartTV network is broadcast on WOOK-TV’s 15.3 in the Meridian region.

“You’ll find TV shows from the 1980s through the 2000s targeted at a female audience. The story lines are centered around women, shows like ‘The Closer’, ‘Touched By An Angel’, ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘Ghost Whisperer’,” Harms said.

Harms also said the television station will be announcing additional free programming in the region later this year.

“We have more equipment to get in-house and install, then we will be ready to make those announcements,” she said. “We know it’s important to give people quality entertainment programming to watch in the region that is FREE. Our goal in 2023 is to do that.”

