UWA sweeps Mississippi College, Dent and Allison shine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a doubleheader matchup against Mississippi College The University of West Alabama women’s and men’s basketball teams won.

The women took their win first, 76-64.

The Tigers actually went into the half down by four. But they exploded into the second half with energy, they hit six threes in the half and played dominant defense, outsourcing the Choctaws 42-26 in the half. Bria Dent scored 20 and pulled down seven boards, while Maryanne Logsdon added 19 points of her own. The UWA women improve to 11-11 (8-10).

The #23 ranked men had to fight off a second-half comeback with Mississippi College getting with 10 at the 2:20 mark. But a couple of clutch stops and made free throws sent the Tigers out of Pruitt Arena up 68-60. Justin Allison’s 17 points and four assists headlined the stat sheet. The Tigers are now 18-4 (14-4) on the season.

