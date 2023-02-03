West Lauderdale edges out Northeast on the road

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights beat Northeast Lauderdale 53-51, while the Lady Trojans defeat the Lady Knights 46-39.

The Lady Trojans of Northeast Lauderdale started off this night against West Lauderdale and had established a sizable lead going into halftime. The Lady Knights would not go away though as they would go on a scoring run and cut the deficit to as much as three, but late in the fourth the Lady Trojans would take over and they came away with the win.

After the game, the Trojans celebrated senior night and honored two players for their hard work and dedication to Northeast Lauderdale.

The boys game was a back and forth affair from beginning to end. Northeast would get the early jump as they would hit two early scores and lead at the end of the first quarter. West Lauderdale would eventually find their footing and they come away with a come from behind victory on the road.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.