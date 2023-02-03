Wildcat Wagon rolls for kindergarten kids

By Ross McLeod
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Wildcat Wagon made a few pit stops Friday as it welcomed aboard kindergarten students from all over the Meridian Public School District.

One hundred seventy-three students had the chance to select a book of their choice to take home and read, but there was a catch. To get on the bus, a student has to have scored a 605 or above on the Star Early Literacy Test. This assessment shows where the student is in their reading journey.

“The Wildcat Wagon is the way for our district to support and promote literacy,” said Sheila Radcliff, MPSD Early Literacy Coordinator. “The kids love it when they see it and they love getting on the bus. So we figured this would be a great way to help us promote that with our students. We want them to have a love of reading.”

You may catch the Wildcat Wagon at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian Feb. 25 from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued
A mistrial was declared Thursday in the murder trial of Eric Scott Holifield in Wayne County...
Mistrial declared in Wayne County murder case
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace Tuesday night.
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire

Latest News

Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Wildcat Wagon rolls for kindergarten kids
Wildcat Wagon rolls for kindergarten kids
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players