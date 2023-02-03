Wildcat Wagon rolls for kindergarten kids

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Wildcat Wagon made a few pit stops Friday as it welcomed aboard kindergarten students from all over the Meridian Public School District.

One hundred seventy-three students had the chance to select a book of their choice to take home and read, but there was a catch. To get on the bus, a student has to have scored a 605 or above on the Star Early Literacy Test. This assessment shows where the student is in their reading journey.

“The Wildcat Wagon is the way for our district to support and promote literacy,” said Sheila Radcliff, MPSD Early Literacy Coordinator. “The kids love it when they see it and they love getting on the bus. So we figured this would be a great way to help us promote that with our students. We want them to have a love of reading.”

You may catch the Wildcat Wagon at the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian Feb. 25 from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

