Wildcat Wagon visits Meridian kindergartners

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kindergarteners from all over Meridian got a special surprise as the Wildcat Wagon made an unexpected appearance at their schools.

The Wildcat Wagon awarded 173 Kindergarteners for their reading achievements. Meridian Public School District gave students that made above a 605 on their Star Early Literacy test a book of their choice. Sheila Radcliffe said the fun tradition promotes the children’s love for reading.

“Well, the Wildcat Wagon is the way for our district to support and promote literacy. The kids love it when they see it. They love getting on the bus. So, we figured this would be a great way to help us promote that with our students. We want them to have a love of reading,” said Early Literacy Coordinator, Sheila Radcliffe.

The Wildcat Wagon will give away free books to the community on February 25 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meridian Children’s Museum.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.