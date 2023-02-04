Firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty, officials say

Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest...
Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest this week.(City of Gresham)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials in Oregon say a firefighter has died after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday.

KPTV reports Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while on duty and died, despite emergency medical attention.

City officials said Norbury joined the department in 2008. Prior to joining the department, he spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department.

In addition to his time in Gresham, Norbury also served in the Navy.

The city said it is in active communication with Norbury’s family, and funeral services are pending.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Daniel Robert, of Meridian, was sentenced in federal court this week to 14 years in prison on...
Meridian man sentenced in federal court for attempted witness tampering
Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
Bobby Gene Stokes, III, is wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault...
Suspect wanted in Quitman
Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued

Latest News

A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. may delay...
US considering plan to down Chinese balloon over Atlantic
The Magnolia State Archaeological Society’s Annual Native American artifact show was held in...
Magnolia State Archaeological Society’s Annual Native American artifact show