By Chase Franks
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Magnolia State Archaeological Society’s Annual Native American artifact show was held in the Temple Theatre today.

Collectors from all over the southeast gathered today to display their artifacts to the public and while some are just for display you would also have a chance to purchase some of the highly collectible arrowheads.

We talked with Leslie Brown of the Magnolia State Archaeological Society about the importance of holding events like this in our community.

“It’s essential to have these events because it makes the community aware of what is being found around them in their yards, in the back of their fields, places they didn’t even know artifacts even existed which shows that there’s history there on that property that they didn’t even know existed. There’s a lot of history to be learned about finding the artifacts and different artifacts and arrowheads that date back to different periods. We are not just looking at different cultures we are looking at different periods and different tribes and there’s still a lot to be learned.”

They do plan on hosting this event again next year.

