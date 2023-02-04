News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: February 3rd, 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Here are the top three plays our cameras captured this week.

#3: In Northeast Lauderdale’s rivalry match Steven Lightsey showed hustle and vision in a hectic situation. In a broken play where West Lauderdale defenders were able to get their hands on the ball Steven Lightsey showed intense hustle and recovered the ball twice and drove into the paint. That movement allowed Troy Brown to cut through the basket and finish through contact for the and-1.

#2: West Lauderdale Girl’s Soccer’s good field vision allows the striker to beat the keeper straight up. Bailee Fairley has been an assist machine in the Knight’s midfield all season her long ball pass to Kristen Phillips was perfectly placed to beat the defenders and Phillips finished cleanly to beat the keeper in front of her. The Knight’s are North State Champions and play for the state championship on Saturday.

#1: Nifty defense by Newton County’s Jaylan Torguson leads to a dunk. Torguson picked the pocket of of his man leading to a fast break where he threw it down at the rim! Who doesn’t love a high school slam dunk?

