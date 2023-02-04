News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: February 3rd, 2023

By Ethan Bird
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Here are the top three plays our cameras captured this week.

#3: In Northeast Lauderdale’s rivalry match Steven Lightsey showed hustle and vision in a hectic situation. In a broken play where West Lauderdale defenders were able to get their hands on the ball Steven Lightsey showed intense hustle and recovered the ball twice and drove into the paint. That movement allowed Troy Brown to cut through the basket and finish through contact for the and-1.

#2: West Lauderdale Girl’s Soccer’s good field vision allows the striker to beat the keeper straight up. Bailee Fairley has been an assist machine in the Knight’s midfield all season her long ball pass to Kristen Phillips was perfectly placed to beat the defenders and Phillips finished cleanly to beat the keeper in front of her. The Knight’s are North State Champions and play for the state championship on Saturday.

#1: Nifty defense by Newton County’s Jaylan Torguson leads to a dunk. Torguson picked the pocket of of his man leading to a fast break where he threw it down at the rim! Who doesn’t love a high school slam dunk?

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Missing Mississippi teen’s body discovered in the woods by railroad workers
Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued
A mistrial was declared Thursday in the murder trial of Eric Scott Holifield in Wayne County...
Mistrial declared in Wayne County murder case
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace Tuesday night.
Man charged with lustful touching of a child
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire
That unclaimed $500,000 Mississippi lottery ticket is about to expire

Latest News

Former Quitman Panther and former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty's jersey was...
Quitman retires former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty’s, jersey
Quitman retires former Panther and professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty's jersey.
Quitman retires Kelly McCarty's jersey
JUCO baseball is finally here but before the Warriors’ season begins, Head Coach Neal Holliman...
ECCC baseball past and present meet for 1st pitch dinner
FILE - Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees watches players during the team's spring...
AP source: Alabama hiring Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees