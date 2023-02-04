Plenty of sunshine this weekend!

Tomorrow mostly sunny skies will dominate our day with highs in the low to mid-60s so if you...
By Chase Franks
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Most of us today will see plenty of sunshine, however, clouds will gradually build in in the afternoon, especially north. High temperatures will range from the low 50s north to and upper 50s south. Rain will not be an issue this weekend as we won’t see our next chance of rain until later mid-week.

Next week starts dry & mild with highs climbing into the low 70s. However, it looks like a cold front will cross the area by midweek. Ahead of this system, there will be a few showers on Tuesday... with scattered storms Wednesday. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

It’ll get cooler behind that system, and another system could bring more showers by Friday.

