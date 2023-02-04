Quitman boys and girls basketball both cruise to victory over Newton County

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman’s boys and girls basketball teams both picked up victories over Newton County ahead of the district tournament.

The Lady Panthers started on the court getting the first score of the game but it would not be until the second half when they would start to dominate.

Quitman’s girls team beats Newton County 45-32.

The Quitman boys would hit the court next and Newton County would put the Panthers to the test early on.

The Panthers would struggle with turnovers that Newton County would capitalize on. But Quitman would get back to the grind in the second half and cruise to an 83-66 victory over the Cougars.

Quitman will host the district tournament starting on Tuesday but they will not play their first game of the tournament until Thursday.

