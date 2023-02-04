Rain won’t dampen our plans this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We are finally out of the rainy pattern that dominated most of the week. So, get ready for a nice weekend overall, but the mornings will be cold.

Saturday morning, we’ll start the day with below freezing temps in the 20s . So, make sure to bundle up if you have an early start to the day. Thankfully, temps will rebound nicely into the upper 50s by the afternoon. There will be increasing clouds, but rain isn’t expected. Sunday morning, temps will stay above freezing into the upper 30s. There will be passing clouds, and afternoon highs will be mild with mid-upper 60s (above average). This will be the first rain-free weekend we’ve had since mid January .

Next week starts dry & mild with highs climbing into the low 70s. However, it looks like a cold front will cross the area by midweek. Ahead of this system, there will be a few showers on Tuesday... with scattered storms Wednesday. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

It’ll get cooler behind that system, and another system could bring more showers by Friday.

Local rivers are above flood stage due to recent rain. Click this link to get access to river level info (scroll to bottom of the page): https://www.wtok.com/weather/

