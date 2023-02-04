West Lauderdale Girl’s Soccer crowned 4A State Champs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Lady Knights soccer beat Stone 5-0 to secure their fifth state championship in the last 8 years.

The Lady Knights had three players score in the game to lock in their first state championship since 2020.

After the game, Bailee Fairley was named the game MVP after the game finishing her career as a Knight with 42 goals.

Kristen Phillips set a new school record with 44 career goals.

This story will continue to be updated.

