West Lauderdale Girl’s Soccer crowned 4A State Champs

West Lauderdale Girl's Soccer commemorating their state championship.
West Lauderdale Girl's Soccer commemorating their state championship.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Lady Knights soccer beat Stone 5-0 to secure their fifth state championship in the last 8 years.

The Lady Knights had three players score in the game to lock in their first state championship since 2020.

After the game, Bailee Fairley was named the game MVP after the game finishing her career as a Knight with 42 goals.

Kristen Phillips set a new school record with 44 career goals.

This story will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Daniel Robert, of Meridian, was sentenced in federal court this week to 14 years in prison on...
Meridian man sentenced in federal court for attempted witness tampering
Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
Bobby Gene Stokes, III, is wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault...
Suspect wanted in Quitman
Kemper Co. investigation leads to charges, warrants also issued

Latest News

Quitman's, Kam Mayfield, celebrates after three pointer in the Panthers 83-66 victory over...
Quitman boys and girls basketball both cruise to victory over Newton County
Quitman girls and boys basketball tops Newton County ahead of district tournaments.
Quitman sweeps Newton County
The Quitman Panthers had the honors of retiring former Panthers basketball player and former...
Quitman retires former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty's, jersey
Former Quitman Panther and former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty's jersey was...
Quitman retires former professional basketball player, Kelly McCarty’s, jersey