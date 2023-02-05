Boy, 6, sexually assaulted on school bus, mother says

In an interview with school district police, the victim alleged another boy lured him to the back of the bus to “play a game.” (KPRC via CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A Houston mother wants her 6-year-old son’s school district to be held accountable after she says he was sexually assaulted on the school bus.

The unidentified mother is in disbelief after getting a call from her 6-year-old son’s school earlier this week. He came home without his backpack Monday, so she contacted the Aldine Independent School District’s transportation department to request they review bus surveillance video.

She says what the video footage allegedly showed was much worse than she expected. She claims her son was sexually assaulted by a 12-year-old boy on the bus.

“My child’s innocence has been taken away from him,” the victim’s mother said. “He’s been tainted prematurely.”

Aldine ISD Police interviewed the 6-year-old this week, during which he shared disturbing details of the alleged assault. The details are outlined in sworn affidavits, which allege the other boy lured him to the back of the bus to “play a game” during his two-hour ride home.

“He’s been coached and groomed that it was a game, and the way that the loser is determined is if you tell,” the victim’s mother said.

Aldine ISD says it’s interviewing students and staff while reviewing video footage, an ongoing investigation that’s unimaginable for the victim’s mother. She’s worried there was more than one incident after noticing her son’s behavior change four months ago.

“It’s sickening. It’s sad, and I am going to advocate for my child. I want everybody that failed him to be held accountable,” the boy’s mother said.

The school district has not answered questions about whether the alleged perpetrator or bus driver have been disciplined. In a statement, it promised “appropriate action” based on its investigation’s findings.

Texas Child Protective Services is also investigating the alleged incident.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players
Daniel Robert, of Meridian, was sentenced in federal court this week to 14 years in prison on...
Meridian man sentenced in federal court for attempted witness tampering

Latest News

In an interview with school district police, the victim alleged another boy lured him to the...
'It’s sickening': Mom speaks after son allegedly sexually assaulted on school bus
Members of the Democratic National Committee voted to put South Carolina in the leadoff spot as...
DNC approves reordering of 2024 presidential primary
New York City Mayor Eric Adams vowed to catch the person responsible for shooting an off-duty...
Off-duty officer critical after being shot in attempted robbery
A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in an Ohio village...
NTSB: 50 cars involved in Ohio train derailment that caused large fire