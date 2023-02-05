Collins with 21, Mississippi Valley State tops Jackson State

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Terry Collins had 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 82-78 victory against Jackson State on Saturday night.

Collins had six rebounds and five steals for the Delta Devils (3-21, 2-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Rayquan Brown scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Kadar Waller was 4 of 5 shooting and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points. The Delta Devils stopped a five-game slide with the victory.

The Tigers (6-17, 5-5) were led by Romelle Mansel, who posted 17 points and 10 rebounds. Zeke Cook added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Jackson State. Jamarcus Jones also scored 14 points.

