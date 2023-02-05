Maverick, a therapy K9 brings HOPE to Meridian.

The collie is a certified as a crisis response canine
He works through the organization, HOPE – Animal-Assisted Crisis Response
He works through the organization, HOPE – Animal-Assisted Crisis Response(Rita Doyle, owner)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11′s Cara Shirley got to sit down with Maverick today. He is a crisis response dog with an organization called HOPE.

Maverick is a collie who’s been certified as a crisis response canine. He works through the organization, HOPE – Animal-Assisted Crisis Response.

Maverick has been deployed through HOPE to different crisis areas all over the country.

Most recently, the tornadoes that struck Georgia earlier in 2023. It was in a shelter there he met a little boy that gave Maverick a teddy bear because he wanted to show Maverick the same love Maverick had shown him.

When a mass shooting happened at a Collierville TN Kroger, the grocery store chain brought in Maverick to help bring a sense of calm and peace to an environment that was full of fear, heartache and heightened emotions. Maverick was a calming resource to employees in addition to professional counselors.

Maverick also made history in Nashville by being the first therapy dog to sit with the little girl while she testified in open court. For 30 minutes Maverick sat in the witness box beside the emotional girl while she rested her hand on his head, stroking his fur.

Maverick and his owner, Rita Doyle, are new to the Meridian area. They hope to be able to provide the same therapy and support to local organizations, schools, hospitals or shelters that they have provided to other areas.

Doyle went on to say people just love to talk to Maverick because when you look in his eyes you just know he is listening.  It’s like he’s an active listener turning his head and he’ll even look like he’s smiling at you.

News 11′s Cara Shirley can personally say just sitting there, petting Maverick, made her feel a little more peaceful.

If your business or organization would like more information on how you can take advantage of, Maverick, an amazing resource you can email his owner at rita.doyle4cprexp@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Daniel Robert, of Meridian, was sentenced in federal court this week to 14 years in prison on...
Meridian man sentenced in federal court for attempted witness tampering
Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
Bobby Gene Stokes, III, is wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault...
Suspect wanted in Quitman
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players

Latest News

MCC Shrek The Musical Jr
The MCC Arts And Letters Series presented Shrek The Musical Jr Saturday
MLT Supper Club
The Meridian Little Theatre is celebrating its 90th season differently this year
February 3, 2023: Part 1, Angi Cooper, Mississippi Artist Workshop, 10am-12:30pm Saturday at...
February 3, 2023: Part 1, Angi Cooper, Mississippi Artist Workshop, 10am-12:30pm Saturday at The MAX
February 3, 2023: Part 2, Angi Cooper, Art Exhibit at The Max