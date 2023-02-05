The MCC Arts And Letters Series presented Shrek The Musical Jr Saturday

McCain Theater had a packed house
MCC's Arts & Letter Series Take One presented the musical
By Cara Shirley
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Take One, MCC’S after school performing arts program for children ages 8 - 12 entertained a packed-out McCain theater today with Shrek the Musical Jr.

Classes for Take One were held at MCC every Tuesday between September and February, with local kids learning the art of musical theater.

Classes culminated with the performance on Saturday afternoon.

There will be another showing of the musical Sunday, February 5th at 3pm at McCain Theater.

You can get more information on the Arts & Letters Series here.

