MCC women’s basketball team is off to their best start in over a decade

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College women’s basketball team is off to their best start in over a decade.

The Lady Eagles are currently 17-3 overall riding a four game win streak.

They are 6-2 in conference and 4th in the MACCC rankings.

“Well we haven’t had this streak in a long time,” said head coach Jocelyn McGilberry. “And it’s about time. And I think now is the time to do it because the talent that we do have in the program. And it means a lot to us- as far as coaches, and it means a lot to the players. We have sophomores that are graduating and they want to go out with a nice- what do they call it? ‘Shaboo.’ But they do. They want to play hard and they want to finish their last year here with a big victory because it’s been a successful season for them.”

MCC will take on Mississippi Gulf Coast on Monday at 6 p.m. A win will put them at third place in the conference.

