MCC women’s basketball team is off to their best start in over a decade

MCC is having one of their best seasons in over a decade with a current 17-3 overall record.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College women’s basketball team is off to their best start in over a decade.

The Lady Eagles are currently 17-3 overall riding a four game win streak.

They are 6-2 in conference and 4th in the MACCC rankings.

“Well we haven’t had this streak in a long time,” said head coach Jocelyn McGilberry. “And it’s about time. And I think now is the time to do it because the talent that we do have in the program. And it means a lot to us- as far as coaches, and it means a lot to the players. We have sophomores that are graduating and they want to go out with a nice- what do they call it? ‘Shaboo.’ But they do. They want to play hard and they want to finish their last year here with a big victory because it’s been a successful season for them.”

MCC will take on Mississippi Gulf Coast on Monday at 6 p.m. A win will put them at third place in the conference.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting...
‘It was basically a lover’s quarrel’: Man killed by girlfriend’s ex-husband while visiting Mississippi
Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
Daniel Robert, of Meridian, was sentenced in federal court this week to 14 years in prison on...
Meridian man sentenced in federal court for attempted witness tampering
Bobby Gene Stokes, III, is wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault...
Suspect wanted in Quitman
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players

Latest News

MCC is having one of their best seasons in over a decade with a current 17-3 overall record.
MCC women's basketball is off to their best start in over a decade
The Lady Knights beat the Tomcats 5-0 to clinch their first state championship since 2020.
West Lauderdale beats Stone County 5-0 to win 2023 4a girls soccer state championship
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Southern Miss secures 79-71 victory over Georgia State
Jackson State University logo
Collins with 21, Mississippi Valley State tops Jackson State