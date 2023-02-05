Spring like weather returns this week

By Chase Franks
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We are in store for another beautiful day today as mostly sunny skies will dominate our day with highs in the low to mid-60s so if you have any plans, you should move them outdoors as it will be a beautiful day.

This week starts dry & mild with highs climbing into the low 70s. However, it looks like a cold front will cross the area by midweek. Ahead of this system, there will be a few showers on Tuesday... with widespread thunderstorms developing on Wednesday. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

It’ll get cooler behind that system, and we will see plenty of sunshine and clouds on the back end of the system.

