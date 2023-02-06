The 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi are...

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are searching for baby names, here are the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls born in Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s Office of Vital Records and Public Health Statistics compiled the list.

Baby Boy NamesBaby Girl Names
1. James 190Ava 142
2. John 160Olivia 133
3. Noah 150Amelia 101
4. William 148Nova 88
5. Elijah 147Harper 86
6. Liam 116Kinsley 82
7. Asher 113Charlotte 72
8. Waylon 101Brooklyn / Emma 68
9. Kingston 93Isabella 66
10. Michael 86Elizabeth / Mary 65
11. Samuel 84Ella / Serenity 64
12. Mason 81Paisley 63
13. Levi / Wyatt 80 (tie)Evelyn 60
14. Christopher 77Ivy / Layla / Riley 59
15. Grayson 76Hazel 58
16. Aiden 75Autumn 57
17. Joseph 73Eleanor 55
18. Henry 72Ellie / Luna 54
19. Hudson / Jackson / Walker 70 (tie)Chloe / Willow 53
20. Easton 69Avery 52
21. Oliver 68Caroline 51
22. Thomas 67Skylar 50
23. Owen 66Londyn / Scarlett 48
24. Maverick 65Journee / Nevaeh 47
25. Carter / Robert 64 (tie)Naomi 46

Rankings are compiled from the First Name and Sex entries from the birth certificate.

MSDH says counts and rankings are based on provisional birth certificate data for 2022.

