Carl Ledyard “C.L.” Rolison, Jr.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Carl Ledyard “C.L.” Rolison, Jr., 86, of Butler will be held Monday, February 6, 2023, at 12 Noon at the First Baptist Church of Butler with Rev. Jason Moye officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mr. Rolison passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Neshoba General Hospital in Philadelphia, Mississippi. He was born January 11, 1937, in Scott Mountain, Alabama. He was retired from Georgia Pacific in Pennington. Following retirement, he owned and operated a small engine repair shop and spent many hours repairing things. In his pastime, one would often find C.L. on the golf course or telling jokes to his family and friends because he absolutely enjoyed doing both. However, nothing meant more to him than God. He cherished his relationship with God, his family, and church above everything in this world.

Survivors include his wife, Gladys Norton Rolison; children, Carl Ledyard Rolison III; Pamela Rolison Giordano (Michael); and Tasha Rolison Green; grandchildren, Jessica Giordano; Sarah Catherine Green; and John Matthew Green; sister, Fay Long; and brother, Gail Wade Rolison Sr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Ledyard Rolison Sr. and Sara McKay Rolison; and brothers, James E. Rolison, Glynn E. Rolison, and Jerry D. Rolison.

Pallbearers: Rodney Tyson, John Matthew Green, Michael Giordano, Wade Rolison, Allen Rolison, and Zain Rolison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Butler at PO Box 300, Butler, Alabama 36904.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

