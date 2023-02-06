Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns.

In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all safety precautions were practiced to ensure all students and staff were safe.”

The schools said law enforcement was present promptly at both campuses during the lockdowns for the safety of students and staff, and these events are being thoroughly investigated.

Choctaw Tribal Schools Facebook post Feb. 6, 2023. (Choctaw Tribal Schools)

