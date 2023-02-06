City of Meridian Arrest Report February 6, 2023
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JANICE L WALKER
|1995
|3914 POPLAR SPRINGS DR APT 17 MERIDIAN, MS
|STALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|BRITNY E MUNN
|1990
|4640 POPLAR SPRINGS DR APT D3 MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|BENJAMIN L RUFFIN
|1983
|2433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|TAWANNA L MAY
|1991
|2 WEST BOYD RD CARTHAGE, MS
|DUI
|TANASHA M HOUSTON
|1999
|209 3RD AVE APT D1 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ROBERT L FLUKER
|1985
|1709 36TH ST MERIDIAN MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|DEVANTE D MAY
|1992
|11480 OLD HWY 80W MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|DOUGLAS E BOLES
|1979
|8998 COLLINSVILLE RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 6, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:34 AM on February 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5100 block of King Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:17 PM on February 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 13th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 1:11 PM on February 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:06 PM on February 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 24thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:40 PM on February 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:20 AM on February 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.