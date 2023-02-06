City of Meridian Arrest Report February 6, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JANICE L WALKER19953914 POPLAR SPRINGS DR APT 17 MERIDIAN, MSSTALKING
TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
BRITNY E MUNN19904640 POPLAR SPRINGS DR APT D3 MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BENJAMIN L RUFFIN19832433 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
TAWANNA L MAY19912 WEST BOYD RD CARTHAGE, MSDUI
TANASHA M HOUSTON1999209 3RD AVE APT D1 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBERT L FLUKER19851709 36TH ST MERIDIAN MSDISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
DEVANTE D MAY199211480 OLD HWY 80W MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOUGLAS E BOLES19798998 COLLINSVILLE RD COLLINSVILLE, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 6, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:34 AM on February 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5100 block of King Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:17 PM on February 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 13th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 1:11 PM on February 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:06 PM on February 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 24thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 1:40 PM on February 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 5:20 AM on February 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
‘The enemy wasn’t always human’: Up to 8 million vets entitled to PACT Act toxic exposure benefits
Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII
Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have...
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats

Latest News

Daily Docket
Kemper County Arrest Report February 6, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 6, 2023
Shirley Varnado
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death
Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death