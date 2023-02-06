City of Meridian Arrest Report February 6, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:34 AM on February 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 5100 block of King Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:17 PM on February 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of 13th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 1:11 PM on February 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 4 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:06 PM on February 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 24thAvenue. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 1:40 PM on February 3, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 14th Street. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 5:20 AM on February 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Roebuck Drive. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.