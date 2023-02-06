Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers

Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another tech company has announced major layoffs.

Computing giant Dell said it’s letting go about 5% of its workforce - more than 6,000 employees.

The company made the announcement in regulatory filing Monday, citing the “challenging global economic environment” as the reason why.

Dell follows a host of tech companies implementing major job cuts as recession fears continue, including Microsoft, Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet and Facebook parent company Meta.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
‘The enemy wasn’t always human’: Up to 8 million vets entitled to PACT Act toxic exposure benefits
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’

Latest News

According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing girl found in basement of convicted sex offender on probation, officials say
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,500
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron described the woman's alleged sentiments about Baltimore in a news...
Woman threatened city of Baltimore, official said
U.S. Attorney Erek Barron described the woman's alleged sentiments about Baltimore in a news...
Woman charged with plotting to disable Baltimore power grid