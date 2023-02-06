Disaster recovery centers open Tuesday in Sumter, Greene counties

FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening two disaster recovery centers Tuesday in Sumter and...
FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening two disaster recovery centers Tuesday in Sumter and Greene counties.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening two disaster recovery centers Tuesday in Sumter and Greene counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance. The deadline to apply for assistance for all designated counties is Mar. 16, 2023.

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Survivors may also apply for assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app for smartphones or calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Sumter County
Emelle City Hall
123 Dailey Ave.
Emelle, AL 35459
Opening Feb. 7: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Regular Hours: Monday to Saturday, six days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greene County
Robert H. Young Community Center
720 Greensboro St.
Eutaw, AL 35462
Opening Feb. 7: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Regular Hours: Monday to Saturday, six days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following recovery centers are already open:

Autauga County
Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief Center
118 Jesse Samuel Hunt Blvd.
Prattville, AL 36066
Regular Hours: Monday to Saturday, six days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dallas County
Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community Center
1428 Broad St.
Selma, AL 36701
Regular Hours: Monday to Saturday, six days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Learn more at fema.gov/disaster/4684 2

Dallas County
Felix Heights Community Center
405 Medical Center Pkwy.
Selma, AL 36701
Regular Hours: Monday to Saturday, six days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hale County
Akron Volunteer Fire Station
181 First Ave. South
Akron AL 35441
Opening: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan 28
Regular Hours: Monday to Saturday, six days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
‘The enemy wasn’t always human’: Up to 8 million vets entitled to PACT Act toxic exposure benefits
Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII
Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have...
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaioina Smith - February 6th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaioina Smith - February 6th, 2023
Highs in the lower 70s
Sunshine for Monday before the rain moves in through midweek
We are in store for another beautiful day today as mostly sunny skies will dominate our day...
Spring like weather returns this week
Tomorrow mostly sunny skies will dominate our day with highs in the low to mid-60s so if you...
Plenty of sunshine this weekend!