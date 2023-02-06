Disaster recovery centers open Tuesday in Sumter, Greene counties

(WTOK) - FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening two disaster recovery centers Tuesday in Sumter and Greene counties to provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications for assistance. The deadline to apply for assistance for all designated counties is Mar. 16, 2023.

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Survivors may also apply for assistance by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app for smartphones or calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open, and help is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Sumter County Emelle City Hall

123 Dailey Ave.

Emelle, AL 35459

Opening Feb. 7: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regular Hours: Monday to Saturday, six days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Greene County

Robert H. Young Community Center

720 Greensboro St.

Eutaw, AL 35462

Opening Feb. 7: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regular Hours: Monday to Saturday, six days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The following recovery centers are already open:



Autauga County

Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief Center

118 Jesse Samuel Hunt Blvd.

Prattville, AL 36066

Regular Hours: Monday to Saturday, six days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Dallas County

Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community Center

1428 Broad St.

Selma, AL 36701

Regular Hours: Monday to Saturday, six days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more at fema.gov/disaster/4684 2



Dallas County

Felix Heights Community Center

405 Medical Center Pkwy.

Selma, AL 36701

Regular Hours: Monday to Saturday, six days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Hale County

Akron Volunteer Fire Station

181 First Ave. South

Akron AL 35441

Opening: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jan 28

Regular Hours: Monday to Saturday, six days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

