Kemper County Arrest Report February 6, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kathy Madison 02-05-2023 Domestic Violence Simple Assault.jpg
Kathy Madison 02-05-2023 Domestic Violence Simple Assault.jpg
James Hull 02-05-2023 Domestic Violence Simple Assault.jpg
James Hull 02-05-2023 Domestic Violence Simple Assault.jpg
Alvin Rush 01-31-2023 Driving While License Suspended; Disregard for Traffic Device.jpg
Alvin Rush 01-31-2023 Driving While License Suspended; Disregard for Traffic Device.jpg
Dajon Dubose 02-02-2023 Possession of Weapon on School Property.jpg
Dajon Dubose 02-02-2023 Possession of Weapon on School Property.jpg

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
‘The enemy wasn’t always human’: Up to 8 million vets entitled to PACT Act toxic exposure benefits
Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Mississippi company makes paint to be used on field at Super Bowl LVII
Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have...
Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats

Latest News

Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 6, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 6, 2023
Shirley Varnado
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death
Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death