Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Submit Hometown Heroes Photos
Midday News Interviews
Download Our Apps
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
WTOK News 11 Special Reports
Live Newscasts
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
Wendy's Giant of the Week
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Sports Videos
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
Election Results
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Heroes & Icons
Start TV
Submit Photos and Videos
Submit Hometown Heroes Photos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 6, 2023
Daily Docket
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST
|
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Two new TV channels launched Friday
‘The enemy wasn’t always human’: Up to 8 million vets entitled to PACT Act toxic exposure benefits
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
Latest News
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
Family demands answers about JPD officer-involved death
Jackson woman faces life in prison after the murder of her boyfriend
Birmingham Crisis Center responds after employee arrested in child porn case