‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on TikTok

‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on Tik Tok
‘Mississippi Memaw’ reaching thousands on Tik Tok
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Meet Jenny Smith, aka “Mississippi Memaw,” on TikTok.

In less than a year, Smith has gained more than 50,000 followers by posting videos about everyday life in Mississippi.

“There’s people like ‘the Dollar Holler? I’ve never heard of the Dollar Holler,’” said Smith. “And I’m thinking, let me show you more. Let me show you Mississippi because Mississippi has so many treasures.”

The “Dollar Holler” video is the first on her account, and it has gained more than 700,000 views, partially due to a hilarious slip of the tongue.

“I started to redo it, then I was like, no,” Smith said. “This was the first run. This was just real, and I’m posting it, and nobody even knows who I am because I didn’t put my face in it.”

The Mississippi Memaw’s face is rapidly becoming well-known as she receives comments from people on the other side of the world.

“Somebody had commented and said that you have hit Australian TikTok,” said Smith. “We don’t know why, but we love you.”

Smith started her account as a way to stay up to date on current trends.

Since then, she has found time to travel the state while balancing work and home life.

As a mom, Smith said her children have mixed thoughts about her social media success.

“My adult children could care less,” Smith said. “My adult children do not want to be recognized. My 13-year-old daughter, she’s the one that’s still in school.

Her friends follow Memaw. And her friends call me Memaw.”

While there are no current plans in the works, Smith said she isn’t afraid to try her hand at stand-up comedy in the future.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers need to rescan their televisions to receive the free television stations. You will find...
Two new TV channels launched Friday
The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
‘The enemy wasn’t always human’: Up to 8 million vets entitled to PACT Act toxic exposure benefits
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates after their victory over the Pittsburgh...
Forget the per capita, Mississippi will have most Super Bowl players
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’

Latest News

A Boil Water Notice was issued Feb. 6 by the Rose Hill Water Association in Jasper County.
Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice
The Town of Stonewall lifted its Boil Water Notice Monday.
Stonewall lifts Boil Water Notice
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$747M Powerball jackpot up to 9th-largest as drawing nears
Innovate Alabama small business grants
Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses
Highs in the lower 70s
Sunshine for Monday before the rain moves in through midweek