MLT is closing out 90 seasons with BIG plans for more

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tiffany McGehee started with the Meridian Little Theatre as a board member in 2017. After guest directing, she became the Artistic Director in June 2022. She’s just one of the many directors that have been with MLT since it was formed 90 years ago. She’s directed over 9 plays, with “A Chorus Line” being one that meant a lot to the theater.

“Then we went on to “A Chorus Line”, which was the third time Meridian Little Theatres did “A Chorus Line.” But it was the first time we’d done it with the whole script in place and with all of the characters represented appropriately by race. It was pretty exciting to have that many different people participating at MLT.” said McGehee.

People might think MLT’s pockets are just as rich as its history, but that’s not the case. It takes a lot to open the curtains and provide the invaluable opportunities MLT brings to our area.

McGehee let us know the starting cost of production “Yeah, so to do a musical, which are bigger productions, you first need about $3200, just to have the rights to perform the musical.”

McGehee says the building itself, though, is one of the hardest things to raise funds for due to the lack of grants for building maintenance or repairs. Currently, MLT is in need of a new roof. The parking lot needs repairs. And a critical part of the theater, the stage, and lighting need to be updated. In the past, when MLT was the only theater opportunity in town, getting local financial support was easier.

McGehee says “Now there’s a lot of wonderful programs that we get to compete with the calendar with. And I’m super glad that they’re all there and we actually are lucky enough to start collaborating with them.

The Musical Supper Club, which is happening in March, is one collaboration. But what about the “invaluable opportunities” I mentioned earlier? One is the expansion of the Center Stage Program

“This summer we’re splitting up the group into two sections so that the younger kids get the more dedicated time and experience, and the older kids get a more dedicated time and experience,” said McGehee

MLT has also partnered with the Lauderdale County School District with their carpentry program in addition to the other numerous opportunities they offer

McGehee happily told us “But it’s just a fabulous time to be a part of Meridian Little Theatre. How often can you get a server from your favorite restaurant doing a show with your accountant and your physical therapist or your teacher?”

Don’t miss your chance to grab the spotlight, or even just operate the spotlight, or even fund the spotlight as MLT closes out season 90 and launches full force into season 91.

To get more information on Meridian Little Theatre, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.